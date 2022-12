Yule Log

It’s a holiday tradition and you can enjoy it right now on your computer or phone. The Yule Log brings you a virtual fireplace set to Christmas music.

Happy Holidays from all of us at FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Watch the Yule Log on TV on Christmas morning:

FOX31 at 7 a.m.

Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 at 9 a.m.