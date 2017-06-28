‘Windows 2 Colorado’ on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 KWGN

Inside “Studio 2” – the new home of Colorado’s Own Channel 2 – one of the best features is “Windows 2 Colorado,” a set of virtual windows that sit behind the anchor desk.

Throughout the day on Channel 2 News, we fill those windows with stunning images from all around our state.

John Fielder

Our state is filled with stunning and breathtaking landscapes, and photographer John Fielder has captured many of them.

An iconic Colorado photographer, he has been behind the lens taking some of the best images of our state in his years of travel.

Fielder has been capturing the beauty of Colorado for 40 years and we are so happy to partner with him and bring you his photographs.

His work will appear in all of our newscasts on Channel 2 in Windows 2 Colorado.

Your photo in "Windows 2 Colorado"

Do you have a great photo of Colorado that’s perfect for our Windows 2 Colorado? Upload it using the form below. Be sure to include the your name and the location the photo was taken.

A team from Channel 2 will select some of the submitted photos to use in Windows 2 Colorado.

