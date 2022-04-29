DENVER (KDVR) — After a dry month of April in Denver, it’s hard to imagine snow falling in May. However, it is still possible.

On average, Denver sees 1.7 inches of snowfall during the month of May. The city also receives an average of 2.16 inches of rain in May.

Top 5 snowiest May’s in Denver

These are the top five snowiest May’s in Denver according to the National Weather Service.

1898: 15.5 inches 1950: 13.7 inches 1978: 13.5 inches 1912: 13.2 inches 1917: 12 inches

Top least snowy May’s in Denver

Normally we’re able to show you the least snow years in Denver May history. However, the National Weather Service said there more than 20 years without snow in May.

The average temperature in May in Denver is 57.4 degrees.

Late season freeze dates last 10 years

Since there’s a chance it could still snow in May, don’t forget that it can also still freeze in May. Here’s a look at the dates of the last freeze for the past 10 years:

May 12, 2021

May 6, 2020

May 22, 2019

April 25, 2018

May 4, 2017

May 8, 2016

May 11, 2015

May 14, 2014

May 5, 2013

April 16, 2012

Latest freeze dates since 1872

Here’s a look at the latest dates of the last freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service:

June 8, 2007

June 2, 1951

June 9, 1919

May 30, 1883

May 28, 1947

May 26, 1950

May 24, 2002

May 22, 2019

May 22, 1930

May 22, 1910

