DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service said elevations at and above 6,500 feet along the Front Range and Palmer Divide are expecting significant snowfall Monday through Wednesday.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Front Range, foothills and Palmer Divide from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Photo credit: National Weather Service

Snow totals of 1-2 feet are possible in the Front Range mountains above 6,500 feet, with specific areas possibly getting higher amounts. Totals possible on the Palmer Divide are 5-12 inches, the NWS said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected midday Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, and could drop 2 inches per hour during that time frame, the NWS said.

Some of the specific Front Range areas affected by the watch include Rocky Mountain National Park, the Indian Peaks Wilderness and the Eisenhower Tunnel, as well as foothill communities such as Estes Park, Nederland, and Evergreen above 8,000 feet, according to the weather service.

The NWS said, “a mix of rain and snow is likely, with details on amounts and impacts more uncertain at this time,” for lower elevations. But heavy precipitation in one form or another is expected along the Interstate 25 corridor

Travel will be significantly impacted by this storm and impossible in some areas, the NWS said, which could affect the Tuesday evening commute.