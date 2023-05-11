DENVER (KDVR) — While the Denver area might be seeing rain showers, weather conditions are different in the mountains.

Snow is falling in the high country. Colorado Department of Transportation cameras showed snow falling in areas like Winter Park, Loveland Pass, and near the Eisenhower Tunnel on Thursday morning.

Winter storm warning

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that started early Wednesday and lasts until 12 p.m. on Friday.

The NWS said heavy snow accumulations from eight to 16 inches are possible for areas like Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, the Mosquito Range, the Indian Peaks, and the mountains of Summit County.

Places above 10,000 feet in those areas will see the highest snow amounts, the NWS said.

Here is a look at the current warnings and advisories:

Weather advisories (May 11, 2023)

Where to see weather alerts

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.