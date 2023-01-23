DENVER (KDVR) — While this January has been anything but typical weather-wise, it might not make it into any record books.

Denver sees an average of 6.5 inches of snow in January. By Sunday, that had already been surpassed by at least 4 inches.

Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said Denver would need to see about another inch of snow before it would crack the top 20 snowiest Januarys.

Additionally, the average temperature in Denver this month has been 3.5 degrees below what it usually is, meteorologist Jessica Lebel said.

However, that may not propel this month into sitting in the top 20 coldest. The No. 20 coldest January was in 1978, with an average temperature of 25.8, according to the National Weather Service.

The coldest month on record in Denver was January 1930, when the average temperature was only 16.8 degrees.

It also seems like there have been a lot of days with measurable snow on the ground. At the end of December and the beginning of January, Denver did see 17 days with measurable snow depth.

However, Fraser said Denver would need a minimum of 21 consecutive days to make the top 20.