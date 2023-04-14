DENVER (KDVR) — After a week where the Mile High City saw back-to-back record-breaking days of heat, things have changed in a drastic way.

Temperatures went from being in the 70s and 80s to being in the 30s and 40s on Friday.

While it might be wet outside, the Pinpoint Weather team says the Denver metro area will see little to no accumulation with this storm system.

Accumulating snowfall is possible for the mountains and foothills, where temperatures have been cooler this week.

Is it normal to see snow in April in Denver?

Snow in April is not abnormal for Denver. In fact, April is the second snowiest month of the year for Denver. On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall during this month.

However, Denver has only seen 0.2 inch of snowfall so far this month.

If you are wondering how much longer snow could stick around, history tells us that it could be a bit longer.

The average date of the last snowfall in Denver is April 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Latest snowfalls for last 10 years

Here is a look at the dates of the last snowfalls for the past 10 years:

2022: May 21, 2022

2021: April 21, 2021

2020: April 16, 2020

2019: May 21, 2019

2018: April 24, 2018

2017: April 29, 2017

2016: April 30, 2016

2015: May 10, 2015

2014: May 12, 2014

2013: May 2, 2013

The latest snowfall has to be measurable snow with at least a tenth of an inch of accumulation.

The latest last snowfall of the season on record for Denver is June 2, 1951, when 0.3 of snow was measured.