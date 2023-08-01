DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon moisture has moved into the Denver metro this week. The storms can create sheets of rain and hail, which can turn streets into fast-moving streams of water.

A historic monsoon 47 years ago in the Big Thompson Canyon dropped a year’s worth of rain in 70 minutes which caused devastating damage.

Flooding caused by the rains killed 144 people and cost millions of dollars, marking the deadliest natural disaster in the state.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said these storms carry water from the West Coast and dump it on Colorado.

“A lot of moisture. A lot of slow-moving moisture which provides the flooding concerns that we do have as the storms just don’t pick up and move. They just sit and pour,” Michels said.

Monsoon clouds also tend to dissipate in one spot and then clump together in another and can create heavy downpours.

“You’ll see one cell lose its energy, but the one south of it or north of it will grow and get bigger and that is going to be the heavy downpours in those sections, that’s the flooding in turn that we have,” Michels said.

Michels said it’s not uncommon for monsoon rain to hit one area hard and leave nearby spots unscathed.

The duration of monsoon storms can last from minutes and even last as long as two hours which is when they can become more dangerous.

This is about the time of year, Michels said, when Colorado feels the strongest monsoons.