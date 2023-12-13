DENVER (KDVR) — The roads might be dry in your neighborhood, but those same conditions don’t always hold on overpasses and bridges.

During the winter season, bridges and overpasses are often more dangerous to drive over than on regular roads. While the road conditions are fine on city streets or highways, bridges and overpasses can become icier than regular roads.

Denver saw the results of a surprisingly slick overpass in November 2022 with a 100-car pileup on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street. While it wasn’t a particularly snowy day, the overpass conditions left multiple cars totaled.

According to Skyler McKinley from AAA, crashes like the 100-car pileup occur because overpasses and bridges freeze much quicker than regular roads.

“A big chunk of that highway [6th Avenue] was completely fine, and then you get to the portion where it’s an overpass, and because you’ve got cold above and cold below, that freezes over much more quickly,” said McKinley.

The reason bridges and overpasses freeze quickly is because they have cold air coming from both directions.

Regular roads freeze because of only the cold air above.

During the winter season, you don’t have to avoid bridges and overpasses, you just need to be aware that the road conditions will change quickly.

McKinley stresses the importance of driving slowly during the winter.