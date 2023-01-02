DENVER (KDVR) — Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow and freezing drizzle falls across the state throughout the day.

Two rounds of snow will hit the Front Range and metro area. Light snow fell overnight and Monday morning causing slick road conditions. An additional road of snow will arrive for the evening commute after a midday lull.

With highs only hovering around the freezing mark, many areas across the state are under a winter weather advisory.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the Front Range will be under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Monday, the foothills are under the advisory through midnight, and the Eastern Plains are under an advisory until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Jan. 2.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a winter weather advisory as having 3 to 5 inches of snowfall in 12 hours, freezing rain with sleet and snow, and blowing snow.

Parts of the high county are under an avalanche warning. Experts are warning those headed to the backcountry to be wary of the increased risk of avalanche danger.

