DENVER (KDVR) — Parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado will be impacted by blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday.

The snow and wind could cause treacherous travel and whiteout conditions.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Blizzard warning

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for areas north and east of Denver in the Eastern Plains of the state.

The blizzard warning is in effect from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said there will be breezy winds with gusts up to 60 mph that could cause whiteout conditions even after it stops snowing in the afternoon on Tuesday. The northeastern plains could see 4 to 10 inches of snow.

Travel alerts

If you need to travel during the snowstorm, here are a few tools that could prove useful to you.

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays. You can zoom in to your specific area to check what is happening on the map, like a crash or road construction.

CDOT Road Conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a travel website. You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Here are the features, according to CDOT:

Travel information with layers

Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here.

Trucker mode

The Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here.

Motorists can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras and customize their travel preferences.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.