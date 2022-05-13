DENVER (KDVR) – The latest drought monitor released Thursday shows drought increasing in many parts of Colorado.

The southeast corner of the state has the worst drought with extreme to exceptional levels. Pars of the eastern plains and southwest Colorado is also in extreme drought conditions.

Most of the Front Range is in a moderate to severe drought with better conditions in the parts of the mountains represented in the yellow color.

Despite a wet start to May, the majority of the last 2 months have been dry across the eastern half of the state leading to drought getting worse week by week.

Conditions will stay dry over the next several days with wetter weather moving in mid-next week through next weekend.