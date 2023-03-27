DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day that will last until 9 a.m. due to slick travel.

The biggest impact will be for the northeastern plains, where winter weather advisories are in effect through 6 p.m. Monday along Interstate 76.

How long will the snow last?

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said the snow will last throughout the morning for the Denver metro area before tapering off later this afternoon.

Snowfall totals will be around an inch or so in Denver, mainly on grassy elevated surfaces. Areas with winter weather advisories will see 3-6 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.