DENVER (KDVR) — Now that it’s officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.

The average date of the first freeze in Denver is only two weeks away on Oct. 7.

Back in 2020, Denver saw its record earliest first freeze which happened on Sept. 8 along with an inch of snowfall. Just three days earlier, temperatures hit 100 degrees.

The latest Denver has ever seen the first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

Four out of the last five years, the first freeze of the season has happened in the second week of October.

For at least the next seven days in Denver, temperatures are expected to stay well above the freezing mark, meaning this year’s first freeze won’t happen until October.