DENVER (KDVR) — After a mild October, Denver is just days away from possibly getting its first snow of the season. The moisture comes after five months without a single flurry.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, Wednesday will be the last warm day in the 70s for the rest of the week. Cooler weather begins to move in on Thursday, with temperatures dropping nearly 40 degrees by Saturday.

With a long streak of warm and dry weather, it feels like Colorado has forgotten all about snow. But as the Pinpoint Weather team has been forecasting, snow could arrive in Denver by late Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 25

The first snowfall of the season could arrive by late Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. Sunday will be cold and quite the contrast from the start of this week with high temperatures only in the middle 30s.

If flurries do arrive in the Mile High City on Sunday, that would end the 190-day stretch Denver has gone without snow.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, the last time Denver saw measurable snow was on April 22 when 1.3 inches fell.

Now, accumulation outlooks still vary, so Denver could see just a small trace of snow. The last time Denver saw a trace of snow was 156 days ago on May 26.

Time will tell how much snow will coat the Denver metro.

If you have plans for Halloween on Tuesday, luckily the weather looks a little clearer. By Tuesday, partly sunny skies return and temperatures hover near 50 degrees.