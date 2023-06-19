DENVER (KDVR) — Denver may hit 90 degrees Monday, only days after breaking a record stretch with high temperatures under 80 degrees.

This would be the first time the metro has hit the 90-degree mark this year.

When was Denver’s last 90-degree day?

According to the National Weather Service, the last time Denver hit 90 degrees was Sept. 20 last year.

That means the metro will have gone 272 days without hitting that level of heat.

This isn’t too out of the ordinary

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said if Denver hits 90 degrees on Monday, it wouldn’t be too far off from the average of June 10.

Last year, Denver hit 90 degrees all the way back on May 11. By this time last year, Denver had already logged 10 days over 90 degrees, according to the NWS.

While the high is above what we’ve seen in nearly nine months, it isn’t a record. The record high temperature for June 19 was 98 degrees in 1989.

However, despite not coming near the record, Monday’s high is around 5 degrees above the average high of 85.

Cooler June so far

Lebel said the large amount of rain that Denver has seen has caused temperatures to be lower than normal.

In fact, Denver only recorded its first 80-degree day of the month on Sunday, Lebel said. This wasn’t the first time this year, though, with highs above 80 in April and May.

Monday’s heat won’t stick around forever, with storms expected to cool off temps a bit later in the week.