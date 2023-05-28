DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado ranks 5th on the list of states that see the most lightning deaths per year, so it is important to stay weather-aware.

While lightning is not an element considered for if a thunderstorm is severe, it can be dangerous, and in some cases deadly. Data collected from NOAA between 2006-2018 revealed that most lightning deaths in the United States happen while people are outside doing leisure activities or playing sports.

At the top of the list for the most lightning deaths was fishing, followed by people being on the beach, camping, farming and boating. The study also revealed that 80 percent of victims killed by lightning were male.

Annually, Colorado usually lands in the top 10 for most lightning deaths. Data collected from 1959-2019 puts Colorado as the fourth deadliest state for lightning fatalities. Other states with high lightning fatalities include Florida, Texas, and North Carolina.

The best thing to do during a thunderstorm is to stay inside. If you are outside and a thunderstorm rolls in, remember “When thunder roars, go indoors!” and “When you see a flash, dash (inside)!”