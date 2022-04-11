DENVER (KDVR) — There have been 25 days without measurable snow in Denver. Does that mean that the Mile High City is done seeing snow for the season?

The short answer is that it’s too early to know. The last measurable snowfall accumulation in Denver was back on March 17. Measurable snow is anything at or more than 0.1 inches.

The average date of last snowfall in Denver historically is April 28. Only two out of the last five years had snow after that date. The other three years saw their last snowfall sometime in mid-April.

On average, April is Denver’s second-snowiest month behind March. That may not be the case in Denver this year, with only a trace of snow measured at Denver International Airport so far.

There is a chance for a few light snow showers to swing through the Front Range on Wednesday morning, but it might not be enough to see a measurable amount at the airport. After Wednesday, there are no big snow chances in sight for the Front Range.