DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snowfall moved into Colorado on Tuesday morning. And while it is spring and April, seeing flakes fly this time of year is not abnormal.

In fact, April is the second snowiest month of the year for Denver. On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall during this month.

If you are wondering how much longer snow could stick around, history tells us that it could be a bit longer.

The average date of the last snowfall in Denver is April 28, according to the National Weather Service.

Latest snowfalls for last 10 years

Here is a look at the dates of the last snowfalls for the past 10 years:

2022: May 21, 2022

May 21, 2022 2021: April 21, 2021

April 21, 2021 2020: April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020 2019: May 21, 2019

May 21, 2019 2018: April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018 2017: April 29, 2017

April 29, 2017 2016: April 30, 2016

April 30, 2016 2015 : May 10, 2015

: May 10, 2015 2014: May 12, 2014

May 12, 2014 2013: May 2, 2013

The latest snowfall has to be measurable snow with at least a tenth of an inch of accumulation.

The latest last snowfall of the season on record for Denver is June 2, 1951, when 0.3 of snow was measured.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March : 11.3 inches

: 11.3 inches April: 8.8 inches

May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.