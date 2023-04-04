DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snowfall moved into Colorado on Tuesday morning. And while it is spring and April, seeing flakes fly this time of year is not abnormal.
In fact, April is the second snowiest month of the year for Denver. On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall during this month.
If you are wondering how much longer snow could stick around, history tells us that it could be a bit longer.
The average date of the last snowfall in Denver is April 28, according to the National Weather Service.
Latest snowfalls for last 10 years
Here is a look at the dates of the last snowfalls for the past 10 years:
- 2022: May 21, 2022
- 2021: April 21, 2021
- 2020: April 16, 2020
- 2019: May 21, 2019
- 2018: April 24, 2018
- 2017: April 29, 2017
- 2016: April 30, 2016
- 2015: May 10, 2015
- 2014: May 12, 2014
- 2013: May 2, 2013
The latest snowfall has to be measurable snow with at least a tenth of an inch of accumulation.
The latest last snowfall of the season on record for Denver is June 2, 1951, when 0.3 of snow was measured.
How much snow does Denver see each month?
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.7 inches
- March: 11.3 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.