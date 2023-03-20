DENVER (KDVR) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released the weather outlook for April through June.

Spring in Colorado is a roller coaster ride. There are usually days with highs in the 70s and days with highs in the 20s. You can experience several inches of heavy, wet snow and spring rain showers the same week.

Temperatures

According to the NOAA spring outlook, the southeast corner of Colorado has a 33-50% chance of seeing higher than normal temperatures. The rest of the state has equal chances of seeing above or below normal temperatures.

Here is a look at NOAA’s temperature outlook for the entire country:

NOAA, March 2023

The normal high for the second half of March ranges from 56 to 60 degrees in Denver. In April, the normal high ranges from 60-65 degrees. In May, the normal high ranges from 65 to 78 degrees. In June, the normal high ranges from 78-88 degrees.

Precipitation

When it comes to precipitation, the southern half of Colorado is leaning below average for the spring outlook. The northern half of the state has equal chances of seeing above or below normal precipitation, according to NOAA.

Here is a look at the spring outlook for precipitation for the entire country:

NOAA March 2023

March and April are Denver’s snowiest months of the year.

How much snow does Denver see each month?

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS.

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March: 11.3 inches

April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

