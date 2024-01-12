DENVER (KDVR) — Winter weather is in full force this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, with a hard freeze, cold temperatures raising frostbite risk and snow showers raising avalanche risk in the high country.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued special avalanche advisories and avalanche warnings alerting Coloradans to the high risk of dangerous avalanches in the mountains this weekend.

Avalanche conditions are going to be “trickier” this weekend compared to the last few weeks, CAIC said.

Why is avalanche risk high this weekend?

There was abnormally low avalanche danger in December and early January, but CAIC said new snow and winds throughout the weekend are increasing risks statewide.

“Multiple storms this week have increased the thickness of cohesive slabs of snow, resulting in larger avalanches in more places,” CAIC director Ethan Greene said during a virtual news conference Thursday.

On Thursday, 66 avalanches were recorded in mountainous areas including Vail County, Summit County, the Front Range, Aspen, Steamboat Springs and more.

The dry spell around Christmas created weak layers of snow in some areas. A stiff slab survived the dry spell in some areas where CAIC said large, destructive avalanches will occur if weak layers are disturbed.

When will avalanche risk be highest?

As storms continue to roll in this weekend, Greene said avalanches will get bigger and more frequent, becoming very dangerous in some regions.

According to CAIC, the most dangerous avalanche conditions will build up in the middle of the weekend, starting Friday.

“It will be easy to trigger large, widely-breaking avalanches capable of burying a person,” CAIC said in a press release.

Avalanche conditions will be more dangerous this weekend than they have in weeks. CAIC said conditions will be dangerous at least through the end of the day Monday.

While the new snow may be exciting and make Coloradans want to get out and enjoy it, CAIC is reminding Coloradans to check the forecast, adjust travel plans accordingly and make a plan to keep away from the dangerous slopes.

Where will avalanche risk be highest?

According to CAIC’s avalanche forecast map, most of the high country is under moderate, considerable and high danger for avalanches this weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued special avalanche advisories and avalanche warnings alerting Coloradans to the high risk of dangerous avalanches in the mountains this weekend. (Photo: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

Considerable avalanche danger areas (orange)

If you plan to hit the slopes this weekend, prepare for avalanche danger. Popular ski areas with considerable risk include Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Keystone, and Winter Park.

There is also considerable avalanche danger near Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park. Most of the considerable danger is east of the Continental Divide.

High avalanche danger areas (red)

High avalanche danger covers a lot of the Western Slope, particularly west of the Continental Divide.

Areas in the red include the Park Range, Gore Range, the Flat Tops north of Glenwood Springs to Rigle, and Grand Mesa.

A warning for skiers — areas near Edwards, Vail and Silverthorn are among the high-risk areas.

Red flags and things to avoid

CAIC said the most dangerous areas are wind-loaded slopes facing east or south, especially near and above the treeline. Slopes steeper than 35 degrees with more than a foot of recent snow are expected to be some of the most hazardous.

Here are some things CAIC recommends avoiding this weekend:

Steep slopes

Slopes with pillows or cornices of snow

areas below cornices of snow

Snow with cracking in the surface

High wind areas

For safer options, CAIC recommends sticking to:

Low angle terrain

Wind-sheltered slopes

Areas below treeline

Slopes without terrain traps below

The CAIC recommends looking out for:

Recent avalanches: If there have been recent avalanches in an area you’re in, it’s a sign that snowpack is unstable.

If there have been recent avalanches in an area you’re in, it’s a sign that snowpack is unstable. Signs of unstable snow : Cracking or collapsing, drum-like sounds

: Cracking or collapsing, drum-like sounds Heavy snowfall or rain: Significant snowfall or rain can make snowpack unstable for several days

Significant snowfall or rain can make snowpack unstable for several days Wind-blown snow: Wind is a significant factor in avalanche activity. Avoid cornices and drifts on steep slopes.

Wind is a significant factor in avalanche activity. Avoid cornices and drifts on steep slopes. Rapid melting: Rain, strong solar radiation, or extended periods of above-freezing temperatures can cause the avalanche danger to rise.

Rain, strong solar radiation, or extended periods of above-freezing temperatures can cause the avalanche danger to rise. Persistent slabs: Persistent slabs may be triggered weeks after a storm. Check the avalanche forecast to find out if they exist in your area.

Denver, Colorado weather resources

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.