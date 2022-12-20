DENVER (KDVR) — It is time to prepare now ahead of the arctic cold front that will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will each be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The wind chill temperatures during this week’s storm system could cause frostbite in as little as ten minutes.

If you are planning to venture out into the extreme cold, it’s crucial to be prepared in case you are stranded.

What should you have in your emergency kit?

Here are things you should have in your car, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ready.gov.

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares

Road maps

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

It is also important to make sure you have a full tank of gas to avoid the fuel line freezing in your vehicle.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.