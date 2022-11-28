DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said snow will arrive in Denver around midnight and continue until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow tapers off after 9 a.m. to flurries and skies will clear in the afternoon.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.