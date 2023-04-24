DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team said after a day with highs in the 60s, changes will arrive for the Denver metro area on Tuesday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday due to the cooler temperatures, heavy rain and snow.

When will rain arrive in Denver?

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said light rain showers will arrive on Tuesday morning. The rain will get heavier and more widespread by Tuesday evening.

As temperatures drop overnight, the Pinpoint Weather team says that the rain could mix with snow through Wednesday morning for the Denver metro area.

The biggest impacts from snow will be on the foothills, Palmer Divide and areas above 6,000 feet.

Where to see weather alerts

