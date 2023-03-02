DENVER (KDVR) — If it feels like it has been colder than normal recently, you are right. High temperatures will be in the 40s on average over the next week.

The normal high temperature for March in Denver starts out in the 50s and increases to 60 degrees by the end of the month, according to the National Weather Service.

For example, the normal high for March 1 is 50 degrees. The normal high for March 15th is 56 degrees, and the normal high for March 30 is 60 degrees.

March temperature records

The record high in March is 84 degrees, which was set on March 26, 1971. The record low for this month is negative 11 degrees, which was set on March 28, 1886.

How much snow could Denver see this month?

March is typically the snowiest month in Denver out of the entire year, when an average of 11.3 inches of snow falls.

Last March, Denver received 13.1 inches of snowfall.