DENVER (KDVR) – We are fast approaching April’s full moon, which is on Saturday, April 16. Officially, it’ll occur at 2:57 p.m. but the moon won’t rise in Denver until 7:51 p.m. Luckily the moon will appear full from Friday through Sunday.

April’s full moon is typically called the “Pink Moon”, after this being the time of year when creeping phlox blooms. Creeping phlox or moss phlox is usually pink and blooms as temperatures climb in mid-April.

Native American tribes also have names for the April full moon that correlate with the changing season with plants and animals. Other names for April’s full moon are Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin), Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs (Tlingit), Moon When the Ducks Come Back (Lakota), Frog Moon (Cree), and Moon When Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota).

If you want to watch the full moon or take pictures of it rising over Denver, moonrise times around the full moon are:

Friday, April 15 at 6:39 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 at 7:51 p.m.

Sunday, April 17 at 9:06 p.m.