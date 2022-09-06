DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat has arrived to the Denver metro area. Temperatures will be hovering right around 100 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

If it feels hotter than normal, that is because it is.

The normal high this time of year is around 84 degrees, which is more than 14 degrees colder than the forecasted highs the first half of the week.

The second half of the month sees a normal high of between 73-79 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are on the horizon. Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a cold front will arrive Friday and Saturday and drop high temperatures into the 60s on Saturday.

