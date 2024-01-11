DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather is about to be below freezing for several days. With negative temperatures coming to the Mile High City, it’s time to prepare your house for the hard freeze.

When it comes to preparing your house for a hard freeze, one of the most important things to do is protect your pipes. If you don’t, the consequences can be hundreds of dollars.

FOX31 spoke with Levi Torres from High 5 Plumbing about frozen pipes.

What happens when your pipes freeze?

When temperatures get really low, pipes inside your home can freeze. This will stop the water flow from your faucets, and you’ll either have to manually warm the pipes or call a plumber.

“So, what happens is when your pipes freeze, it creates an ice dam in your pipe, and that ice dam, there’s nowhere for it to expand to because our water pipes are airtight, which means there’s no airflow in the pipe. So, the ice only expands outward,” said Torres.

This often causes cracks and damage to the pipes.

How to prevent frozen pipes

Torres recommends three main practices that can help prevent frozen pipes.

Open cabinets

Open cabinets with any fixtures, like a kitchen or bathroom sink, that are near the outside wall of the home. You don’t have to open all the cabinets, just the ones with pumping water. The heat from your home will warm up the pipes, helping to prevent them from freezing.

Leave a drip in your faucet

The goal is to keep water flowing through the plumbing. If you crack your faucet and leave a small drip in your sink, it will keep the water running.

Turn up your thermostat

Torres recommends turning up the heat in your house a few degrees if it’s comfortable. Just turning up the heat will help keep pipes from freezing.

What to do if your pipes freeze

Once your pipes freeze, opening cabinets and leaving a drip in the sink won’t work. You’ll have to either call a plumber or defrost the pipes yourself.

To fix frozen pipes, you need to heat them. This could be done with a space heater, blow dryer or cranking up the heat in your house to get the water flowing.

Torres recommends staying in the house while your pipes are warming up in case there is damage from the frozen water. So, if you turn your heat up to defrost your pipes and leave for work, you could end up flooding your house if there is damage.

“There’s no way to ever know if there’s damage until that water starts to flow again,” said Torres.

Torres recommends using preventive measures in the first place because often, frozen pipes can lead to cracks and leaks.

A single crack in your pipe can cost an average of $250-$500, according to Torres.

To avoid the headache, prepare your house before the freeze.

Stay safe this weekend. There’s a high frostbite risk, which could set in as quick as 30 minutes if you are outside.

But even if you’re staying inside for the long weekend, your house needs protection as well.