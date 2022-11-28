DENVER (KDVR) — Another round of snow is on the way to the Denver metro area on Tuesday with impacts expected for the morning commute.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

A large portion of the Denver metro area is under a winter weather advisory from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Winter weather advisory

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issued for one or more of the following conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

Winter storm warning

NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch

What is the forecast?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said 2 to 5 inches of total snowfall is expected for the Denver metro area by Tuesday afternoon.

Higher snow totals are possible for the foothills, mountains, and around Fort Collins.

Highs will hover in the lower to middle 20s on Tuesday with a light breeze. Lows will dip into the single digits on Tuesday night as skies clear.

Checking the radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Pinpoint Weather App

You can also download the Pinpoint Weather app for free.

Here’s what the app includes:

Interactive Radar: Zoom in to any location

Pinpoint Weather forecast: Independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate

Customized alert settings: Choose the severe weather alerts and locations that matter to you

Hour-by-Hour: Plan your day and see the hourly forecast for any location

Videos from the Pinpoint Weather team

We will update the forecast multiple times each day to make sure you are informed about the newest weather conditions and impacts.