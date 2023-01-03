DENVER (KDVR) — If it feels like it has been a snowy start to winter in Denver, you are right. The city has already received 24.8 inches of total snow since October.

This is quite a change from October through December of 2021 when the city received only received 4.8 inches of total accumulation.

From October through December of 2022, the city received 23.9 inches of total snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver typically sees a little more than 56 inches of snow each winter.

Average snowfall each month in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.7 inches

7.7 inches March: 11.3 inches

11.3 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

During the winter of 2021-2022, the city received a total of 49.4 inches of snowfall.

Snowiest winters in Denver history

The snowiest months of the year are still to come in Denver, but it will take a lot to even crack the top 10 snowiest years in Denver history.

Here is a look at the top 10 snowiest winters in Denver history, according to the NWS:

1908-1909: 118.7 inches 1958-1959: 99.3 inches 1913-1914: 98.9 inches 1972-1973: 94.9 inches 1946-1947: 93.5 inches 1973-1974: 91.5 inches 1943-1944: 90.5 inches 1906-1907: 85.6 inches 1979-1980: 85.5 inches 1923-1924: 85.4 inches

Least snowy winters in Denver history

The least snowy winter in Denver history was in 1888-1889 when it only snowed 21.3 inches.

1888-1889: 21.3 inches 2016-2017: 21.8 inches 2010-2011: 22.8 inches 1887-1888: 25.5 inches 2017-2018: 25.7 inches 1981-1982: 26.7 inches 1903-1904: 27.2 inches 1945-1946: 28.6 inches 2001-2002: 30.2 inches 2005-2006: 30.4 inches

So far in January, Denver has already recorded .9 inch of snow.