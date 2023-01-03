DENVER (KDVR) — If it feels like it has been a snowy start to winter in Denver, you are right. The city has already received 24.8 inches of total snow since October.
This is quite a change from October through December of 2021 when the city received only received 4.8 inches of total accumulation.
From October through December of 2022, the city received 23.9 inches of total snowfall.
According to the National Weather Service, Denver typically sees a little more than 56 inches of snow each winter.
Average snowfall each month in Denver
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.7 inches
- March: 11.3 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
During the winter of 2021-2022, the city received a total of 49.4 inches of snowfall.
Snowiest winters in Denver history
The snowiest months of the year are still to come in Denver, but it will take a lot to even crack the top 10 snowiest years in Denver history.
Here is a look at the top 10 snowiest winters in Denver history, according to the NWS:
- 1908-1909: 118.7 inches
- 1958-1959: 99.3 inches
- 1913-1914: 98.9 inches
- 1972-1973: 94.9 inches
- 1946-1947: 93.5 inches
- 1973-1974: 91.5 inches
- 1943-1944: 90.5 inches
- 1906-1907: 85.6 inches
- 1979-1980: 85.5 inches
- 1923-1924: 85.4 inches
Least snowy winters in Denver history
The least snowy winter in Denver history was in 1888-1889 when it only snowed 21.3 inches.
- 1888-1889: 21.3 inches
- 2016-2017: 21.8 inches
- 2010-2011: 22.8 inches
- 1887-1888: 25.5 inches
- 2017-2018: 25.7 inches
- 1981-1982: 26.7 inches
- 1903-1904: 27.2 inches
- 1945-1946: 28.6 inches
- 2001-2002: 30.2 inches
- 2005-2006: 30.4 inches
So far in January, Denver has already recorded .9 inch of snow.