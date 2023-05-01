DENVER (KDVR) — The first week of May will bring temperatures in the 70s for the Denver metro area.

Are temperatures in the 70s normal for this time of year?

What is the average temperature in May?

The National Weather Service said the normal high temperature during the month of May for Denver ranges from 65 degrees to start the month to 78 degrees by the end of the month.

The average low temperature during this month starts at 38 degrees to start the month and will raise to 49 degrees by the end of the month.

May temperature records

The record high temperature for Denver in May is 95 degrees, set on May 26, 1942, according to the NWS.

The record low temperature in Denver in May is 19 degrees, set on May 3, 1907 and May 2, 2013.

How much snow could Denver see this month?

During May, Denver typically sees 1.7 inches of snowfall. In fact, the city received snow on May 21 last year. During that month, the city received 2.3 inches of total snowfall.