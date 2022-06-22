DENVER (KDVR) — As June quickly wraps up, all eyes are on the next big holiday and what kind of weather to expect. The latest 8-14-day outlook is for June 30-July 6, showing the outlook for the July Fourth weekend.

For precipitation, Colorado has a higher than normal chance to see precipitation for that time period. There is a ridge in the jet stream over the western U.S. and that continues to push tropical moisture toward the Four Corners. That increased monsoon activity is expected to continue into early July.

With temperatures, Colorado has a mixed bag of conditions, with cooler than average temperatures in the southwestern corner, warmer than average temperatures in the northeast corner and near-normal conditions for the middle of the state. The cooler temperatures are associated with increased monsoon activity, bringing extra clouds and rain to that area.

That information, plus seasonal averages for July 4 — an average high of 89 and an average low of 58 — can give an idea of what to expect. For that date, what’s likely are mainly sunny skies, highs in the lower 90s and the small chance for an afternoon shower or storm.