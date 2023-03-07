DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Front Range and Eastern Plains on Tuesday morning.

The winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. due to freezing drizzle that could impact bridges and overpasses.

The Pinpoint Weather team said low visibility has been reported across the metro area. Highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s as clouds stick around.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said cloudy skies will be around overnight with seasonal lows in the middle 20s. Light flurries are possible in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning

