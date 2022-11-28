DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about the storm.

Timing

Meteorologist Travis Michels said clouds will build in Monday night with snow pushing into the area around midnight.

Light snow is expected to linger overnight and get slightly heavier before sunrise on Tuesday.

Snow will mostly wrap up by mid-morning with light snow through the early afternoon on Tuesday.

Totals

The Pinpoint Weather team said the following snowfall totals are expected by Tuesday afternoon:

Denver metro: 2 to 4 inches

Fort Collins: 3 to 6 inches

Palmer Divide: 1 to 4 inches

Foothills: 3 to 8 inches

Mountains: 5 to 12 inches or more

Temperatures

Highs will hover in the lower to middle 20s on Tuesday with a light breeze. Lows will dip into the single digits on Tuesday night as skies clear.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.