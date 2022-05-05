DENVER (KDVR) – A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Colorado starting in the evening of May 15 and going into the early morning hours of May 16.

The lunar eclipse will start at 7:57 pm on Sunday, May 15, and will end at 12:50 am on Monday, May 16. The maximum eclipse will happen at 10:11 pm on Sunday night.

The eclipse will last for 4 hours and 53 minutes.

A lunar eclipse happens when a full moon enters the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow directly opposite of the sun.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon appears a dark red color when it is in the shadow.

This month’s full moon is called the Flower Moon which is typically the name given to the full moon in May.

The eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Antarctica, Western Europe and Africa.

If you miss this lunar eclipse, another one is set to happen on November 8th.