Denver, Colorado’s skyline with a lightning bolt traveling over it during a storm. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The monsoon will bring wet weather and heavy rainfall to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

The monsoon is an upper-level wind pattern that brings southerly winds to the four-corner states filtering in tropical moisture which increases storm chances.

The monsoon usually peaks in July and August in Colorado and has been bringing impressive rainfall totals and flash flood threats to the state for the last couple of weeks.

Storm chances will stay relatively low through Friday on the Front Range until the monsoon pushes in for the weekend.

Weekend storm chances in Denver and along the Front Range will increase to 60%, meaning that widespread rain is pretty likely on both days.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like the wettest time period will be in the afternoon and evenings on both days. Although, a few showers and storms in the morning hours can’t be ruled out.

Rainfall totals with these storms look impressive for most of the state with over an inch possible along the Interstate 25 corridor and Eastern Plains through Sunday evening.

Some areas might only see a few tenths of an inch but either way, this precipitation will help with Colorado’s ongoing drought and mitigate high fire danger for the next week or two.