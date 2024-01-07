DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is not getting much of a break in terms of winter weather to start the new year, with not a lot of time between the first and second storms of 2024.

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, as the snow is forecasted to start during the morning commute, which could cause slippery roads and poor visibility.

The Pinpoint Weather team is keeping an eye on the forecast, and the totals are subject to change as the storm inches closer.

Timing

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez, the storm’s timing is the main reason a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day was issued for Monday.

In Denver, snowfall is not expected to start until Monday morning, from around 7 to 8 a.m., which could heavily impact the morning commute.

Perez said other areas, including the high country and Palmer Divide, were forecasted to see snowfall begin Sunday afternoon or evening.

Totals

The areas that could see the most snowfall include the Palmer Divide and the Foothills, along with some of the mountain ski areas.

This includes Crested Butte, which Perez said is forecasted to see between 6 and 10 inches of snow.

Denver: 1-2 inches

Palmer Divide: 3-7 inches

Foothills: 3-7 inches

Mountain ski areas: 2-10 inches, depending on the area

Denver is not expected to get that much snow — between 1 and 2 inches — but the thing to keep in mind, Perez said, is when the snowfall happens.

Impact

The Monday morning commute will see the biggest impacts from the storm, Perez said.

The snow and low temperatures will cause slippery roads, potentially causing dangerous driving conditions. It will also be breezy, which will cause blowing snow and some potential visibility problems.

Perez advised that anyone who can work from home should do so on Monday.