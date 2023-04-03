DENVER (KDVR) — Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday before a 30-degree temperature drop arrives.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Timing for the snowstorm

Meteorologist Travis Michels said light snow showers will arrive around 8 a.m. Tuesday for the Denver metro area and last through noon. A second round of snow will arrive in the early evening.

How much snow could fall?

Around a half inch of snow will fall during the first round of snow. A second round arrives in the early evening with a few more tenths of an inch in the metro, Michels said.

Snow forecast update at 10 a.m. on April 3, 2023

There may be some slick spots as the morning commute comes to an end, and again during the evening commute.

How much snow has Denver seen so far this year?

So far this season, Denver has recorded 46.7 inches of snowfall. Last year, Denver received a total of 49.4 inches the entire season.

On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall in April making it the second snowiest month of the year.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.