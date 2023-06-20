DENVER (KDVR) — The weather has been rainy lately in Colorado, making for a cooler-than-average June in the metro area.

On average, the first 90-degree day in Denver comes around June 10, but it has yet to get that warm.

In 2022, temperatures hit the 90s on May 11. A month later, the high was 100 degrees on June 11. By June 20, 2022, temperatures in Denver surpassed the 90-degree mark 10 times.

On average, there are eight days above 90 degrees in June in Denver, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX31 Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse noted that while the average summer in Denver will see 40 days at or above that 90-degree mark, the past few years have been warmer than average.

In 2022, there were 67 days above 90, and 59 days the year before.

The NWS estimated that Monday would be the first day of the year to reach 90 degrees, but the highest temperature recorded in Denver was 87 degrees.

Additionally, this month was the first June to not have an 80-degree high by June 17 since records have been kept in 1872.

The wet weather has been keeping temperatures down this year. Last year in June, there was an accumulated 0.58 inches of precipitation in Denver, according to NWS historical data.

With a third of the month left, there have already been 3.34 inches of precipitation — nearly six times more rain in 20 days of June this year compared to the full 30 days of June last year.

According to the NWS, the most precipitation to fall in a local June month in the last 100 years was in 2009 with a total of 4.86 inches.

The NWS also said it has been the wettest time period in the city’s history since 1876, with 8.87 inches of precipitation accumulating from May 1 to June 16.

