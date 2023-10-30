DENVER (KDVR) — In the last 48 hours, many towns across Colorado got hit with the first winter snowstorm of the season, with multiple areas recording over a foot of snow.

From only a few inches to almost two feet, see where your town landed in the snowfall reports for this weekend.

The National Weather Service tracked totals from Saturday into Sunday. Here are some spots in Colorado that saw some significant powder this weekend.

High snow totals across Colorado

Mount Crested Butte: 19 inches Copper Mountain: 16.9 inches Breckenridge: 16 inches Silverthorne: 15.6 inches Loveland Pass: 14 inches Eldora: 14 inches Leadville: 13.7 Blue River: 13 inches Estes Park: 13 inches Green Mountain Reservoir: 13 inches Berthoud Pass: 13 inches

Several other states received some snow like Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota. But for the weekend, Mount Crested Butte hit the highest snow totals in the country with 19 inches.

The only spot battling Mount Crested Butte was in Alta, Wyoming with 17 inches of snow.

While most of these high snow totals are in mountain towns, Denver still saw a significant amount of snow, with Denver International Airport hitting 7.5 inches from Saturday to Sunday.

With some fresh power in Colorado, ski areas are itching to open, including Arapahoe Basin, the first ski area to open this season on Sunday.

Denver is covered in white snow Monday morning, but it shouldn’t last for long. The start of the workweek will still be cold, but later this week, Denver should hit highs in the 60s.