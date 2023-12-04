DENVER (KDVR) — While Denver only saw a few flakes this weekend, the high country ended up with some serious powder.

Snow started falling in the high county on Friday, with many ski areas receiving snow throughout the weekend. This opened up some new trails but also led to road closures.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service warned of low visibility and blizzards, which was followed by multiple road closures, especially for people going in and out of the mountains.

Rabbit Ears Pass had the most snow with 40.5 inches. The pass more than doubled every other area with snow accumulation, other than Spicer Peak which hit 28.5 inches this weekend.

Here are the 10 Colorado spots that received the most snow this weekend:

Rabbit Ears Pass: 40.5 inches Spicer Peak: 28.5 inches Berthoud Pass: 19.5 inches Winter Park: 18 inches Copper Mountain: 18 inches Eldora: 17 inches Breckenridge: 17 inches Longs Peak: 16.5 inches Loveland Pass: 16.5 inches San Juan Skyway: 15 inches

The numbers were taken from Iowa State University from Friday, Dec. 1 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Some areas in Colorado received as much snow as the size of a golf club, but the Mile High City wasn’t as lucky.

If you’re staying in the city, don’t expect much snow for this workweek. Denver is forecast to hit 60 degrees throughout the week, with the coldest day being on Friday with highs reaching 48 degrees.

Don’t lose all hope of a white winter. Friday might see some snow showers in the higher elevations, and potentially even in the Denver metro area.