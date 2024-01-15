DENVER (KDVR) — It snowed quite a bit across the Centennial State over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, with dozens of locations seeing over a foot of snow between Friday and Monday.
This included Mount Zirkel in Jackson County and Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County. Both these areas saw 49.5 inches of snow, which is just over four feet.
Rabbit Ears Pass and Winter Park both barely missed the four-foot mark, at 46.5 inches and 43.5 inches of snowfall respectively.
Overall, 34 locations in the state received over two feet of snow:
|County
|Location
|Inches
|Jackson
|4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL
|49.5
|Summit
|5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE
|49.5
|Jackson
|1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS
|46.5
|Grand
|5 WSW WINTER PARK
|43.5
|Boulder
|3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON
|40.5
|Grand
|6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK
|40.5
|Grand
|9 SSE SPICER
|39
|Summit
|5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE
|37.7
|Grand
|11 S RABBIT EARS PASS
|37.5
|Summit
|1 SSE LOVELAND PASS
|36
|Boulder
|3 S BRAINARD LAKE
|34.5
|Grand
|1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS
|34.5
|Larimer
|4 NNW LONGS PEAK
|33
|Jackson
|4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL
|31.9
|Boulder
|1 SW ELDORA
|31.5
|Jackson
|1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS
|30.4
|Boulder
|3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON
|29
|Grand
|10 NNE SILVERTHORNE
|28.5
|Grand
|6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK
|27.6
|Grand
|9 SSE SPICER
|27.6
|Larimer
|4 NNW LONGS PEAK
|27.5
|Boulder
|3 SW WARD
|27
|Boulder
|4 S LONGS PEAK
|27
|Grand
|5 W BERTHOUD FALLS
|27
|Grand
|7 SSE CAMERON PASS
|27
|Larimer
|6 E CAMERON PASS
|27
|Clear Creek
|5 WSW GUANELLA PASS
|25.5
|Summit
|5 SSW BLUE RIVER
|25.5
|Boulder
|3 S BRAINARD LAKE
|24.7
|Clear Creek
|1 WNW LOVELAND PASS
|24
|Grand
|5 WSW GRAND LAKE
|24
|Jackson
|9 SSE GOULD
|24
|Larimer
|9 SE CAMERON PASS
|24
Just over 80 other locations in the state received a foot or more of snow over the weekend.
