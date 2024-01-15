DENVER (KDVR) — It snowed quite a bit across the Centennial State over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, with dozens of locations seeing over a foot of snow between Friday and Monday.

This included Mount Zirkel in Jackson County and Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County. Both these areas saw 49.5 inches of snow, which is just over four feet.

Rabbit Ears Pass and Winter Park both barely missed the four-foot mark, at 46.5 inches and 43.5 inches of snowfall respectively.

Overall, 34 locations in the state received over two feet of snow:

County Location Inches Jackson 4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL 49.5 Summit 5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE 49.5 Jackson 1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS 46.5 Grand 5 WSW WINTER PARK 43.5 Boulder 3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON 40.5 Grand 6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK 40.5 Grand 9 SSE SPICER 39 Summit 5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE 37.7 Grand 11 S RABBIT EARS PASS 37.5 Summit 1 SSE LOVELAND PASS 36 Boulder 3 S BRAINARD LAKE 34.5 Grand 1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS 34.5 Larimer 4 NNW LONGS PEAK 33 Jackson 4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL 31.9 Boulder 1 SW ELDORA 31.5 Jackson 1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS 30.4 Boulder 3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON 29 Grand 10 NNE SILVERTHORNE 28.5 Grand 6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK 27.6 Grand 9 SSE SPICER 27.6 Larimer 4 NNW LONGS PEAK 27.5 Boulder 3 SW WARD 27 Boulder 4 S LONGS PEAK 27 Grand 5 W BERTHOUD FALLS 27 Grand 7 SSE CAMERON PASS 27 Larimer 6 E CAMERON PASS 27 Clear Creek 5 WSW GUANELLA PASS 25.5 Summit 5 SSW BLUE RIVER 25.5 Boulder 3 S BRAINARD LAKE 24.7 Clear Creek 1 WNW LOVELAND PASS 24 Grand 5 WSW GRAND LAKE 24 Jackson 9 SSE GOULD 24 Larimer 9 SE CAMERON PASS 24 Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Just over 80 other locations in the state received a foot or more of snow over the weekend.