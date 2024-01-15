DENVER (KDVR) — It snowed quite a bit across the Centennial State over the Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend, with dozens of locations seeing over a foot of snow between Friday and Monday.

This included Mount Zirkel in Jackson County and Green Mountain Reservoir in Summit County. Both these areas saw 49.5 inches of snow, which is just over four feet.

Rabbit Ears Pass and Winter Park both barely missed the four-foot mark, at 46.5 inches and 43.5 inches of snowfall respectively.

Overall, 34 locations in the state received over two feet of snow:

CountyLocationInches
Jackson4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL49.5
Summit5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE49.5
Jackson1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS46.5
Grand5 WSW WINTER PARK43.5
Boulder3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON40.5
Grand6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK40.5
Grand9 SSE SPICER39
Summit5 W GREEN MOUNTAIN RESE37.7
Grand11 S RABBIT EARS PASS37.5
Summit1 SSE LOVELAND PASS36
Boulder3 S BRAINARD LAKE34.5
Grand1 NNW BERTHOUD PASS34.5
Larimer4 NNW LONGS PEAK33
Jackson4 SE MOUNT ZIRKEL31.9
Boulder1 SW ELDORA31.5
Jackson1 NNE RABBIT EARS PASS30.4
Boulder3 NNE MOUNT AUDUBON29
Grand10 NNE SILVERTHORNE28.5
Grand6 W ARAPAHOE PEAK27.6
Grand9 SSE SPICER27.6
Larimer4 NNW LONGS PEAK27.5
Boulder3 SW WARD27
Boulder4 S LONGS PEAK27
Grand5 W BERTHOUD FALLS27
Grand7 SSE CAMERON PASS27
Larimer6 E CAMERON PASS27
Clear Creek5 WSW GUANELLA PASS25.5
Summit5 SSW BLUE RIVER25.5
Boulder3 S BRAINARD LAKE24.7
Clear Creek1 WNW LOVELAND PASS24
Grand5 WSW GRAND LAKE24
Jackson9 SSE GOULD24
Larimer9 SE CAMERON PASS24
Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Just over 80 other locations in the state received a foot or more of snow over the weekend.

