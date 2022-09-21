DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says big cold front will drop temperatures from the 90s on Tuesday to the 60s on Wednesday. Excessive rainfall is also possible for part of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the mountains where heavy rainfall is likely.

The flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon, NWS said.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the western slope and in particular, southwest Colorado could see 1-3 inches of rainfall.

You can see the full list of weather alerts anytime here.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather team.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.