DENVER (KDVR) — Bitterly cold temperatures arrived in Colorado on Sunday with highs in the teens. Low temperatures will drop below zero for the Denver metro area on Sunday into Monday.

Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.

Wind Chill Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory, which is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are possible for the areas in the advisory, which are shown in the light blue area on the map.

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said highs on Monday will be in the teens, with temperatures getting back to the freezing mark on Tuesday afternoon.

What is wind chill?

The NWS said the wind chill temperature is how cold people and animals feel when outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold.

“As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temperature and eventually the internal body temperature. Therefore, the wind makes it feel much colder. If the temperature is 0 degrees and the wind is blowing at 15 mph, the wind chill is minus 19 degrees. At this wind chill temperature, exposed skin can freeze in 30 minutes,” the NWS said.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.