EASTERN PLAINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting abnormally warm temperatures on Friday causing many counties to the east to be under a red flag warning.

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning is in effect for most of the afternoon along the northeast plains. The warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the dry and windy conditions, NWS said that wind gusts could be up to 35 mph with relative humidity between 12 and 18%. Due to the increased conditions, a fire could spread rapidly from any spark.

The NWS is urging everyone in this area to avoid burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks.

Areas under a red flag warning on Oct. 14, 2022

Some of the areas affected by Friday’s warning are:

Akron

Burlington

Fort Collins

Fort Morgan

Greeley

Holyoke

Julesburg

Limon

Sterling

Wray

The Pinpoint Weather Team said that Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid-70s across the plains and Front Range in the Denver weather forecast. This heat is abnormally high considering the average high temperature for this time of year is 66 degrees.