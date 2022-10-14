EASTERN PLAINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting abnormally warm temperatures on Friday causing many counties to the east to be under a red flag warning.
According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning is in effect for most of the afternoon along the northeast plains. The warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Due to the dry and windy conditions, NWS said that wind gusts could be up to 35 mph with relative humidity between 12 and 18%. Due to the increased conditions, a fire could spread rapidly from any spark.
The NWS is urging everyone in this area to avoid burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks.
Some of the areas affected by Friday’s warning are:
- Akron
- Burlington
- Fort Collins
- Fort Morgan
- Greeley
- Holyoke
- Julesburg
- Limon
- Sterling
- Wray
The Pinpoint Weather Team said that Friday’s temperatures will be in the mid-70s across the plains and Front Range in the Denver weather forecast. This heat is abnormally high considering the average high temperature for this time of year is 66 degrees.