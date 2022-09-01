DENVER (KDVR) — There’s no doubt it has been a hot summer in Denver, but it turns out that summer is the third warmest on record in the city.

June was a fairly ordinary month for Denver with an average monthly temperature, high and low temperatures averaged out, of 70.2 degrees. This did not end up in the 20 warmest on record but was still two degrees above average.

July and August both ended in the top five hottest monthly temperatures on record this year in Denver.

July ended up with an average monthly temperature of 78 degrees making it the second hottest July on record in Denver.

Most of the month was in the 90s with several days even making it to 100 degrees.

August finished with an average monthly temperature of 76.1 degrees making it the fourth hottest on record in Denver.

When averaging out all of the high and low temperatures for the summer from June 1 to Aug. 31, 2022’s mean average temperature in Denver this summer was 74.8 degrees.

This makes it the third hottest summer on record in Denver with the records dating back to the 1800s.

Not only was this year in the top three, but the last three years in Denver have also all made it into the top four hottest summers on record with only 2012 beating them out.