DENVER (KDVR) – Are you curious as to what you should expect with the weather for Spring? With La Nina still playing a role in global weather patterns, we can get an idea of how the next three months will end up.

During the next trio of months, April through June, the Southwestern half of the U.S. is expected to see drier conditions than normal, with areas around the great lakes seeing wetter conditions than normal.

With temperatures, most of the country will see above-average conditions with a bulls-eye over west Texas, and cooler than normal conditions for the northwest corner of the U.S.

So, Denver can expect warmer temperatures than usual and just below-average precipitation for the rest of the spring.

La Nina is expected to move more into a neutral phase through the end of the summer, and it’ll remain that way through the fall. This leads to Denver having warmer than average conditions and slightly drier conditions through the end of the summer.