DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm.

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said there is still some uncertainty with this storm. If there if a shift in the track of the low pressure, the area of heaviest snow could move. We will continue to update this story as the storm approaches.

Timing

Light scattered snow showers are possible for the mountains on Monday. The snow is expected to start on Tuesday evening in the Denver metro area and across the Front Range and will continue through the day on Wednesday.

Totals

Meteorologist Carly Cassady said totals will range from 5 to 10 inches in the Denver metro area and along the Front Range. Parts of the Eastern Plains could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Snow totals in the mountains will range from 6 to 20 inches.

Temperatures

Denver will a high of 40 degrees on Tuesday and 33 degrees on Wednesday. Lows will be in the 20s.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.