DENVER (KDVR) — Some parts of Colorado will experience blizzard conditions on Monday night and Tuesday as a snowstorm moves into the state.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Timing

Meteorologist Travis Michels said snow will arrive in Denver late Monday and linger overnight into Tuesday morning. The majority of the snow will fall before sunrise on Tuesday.

Temperatures

Highs will be in the mid-50s on Monday in Denver. Lows will dip into the low 30s on Monday night. The high temperature on Tuesday will be 33 degrees.

Wind

Breezy winds will build out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and remain brisk through Tuesday afternoon.

The northeastern plains could see wind gusts up to 60 mph, which could cause whiteout conditions even after it stops snowing on Tuesday afternoon.

Totals

Denver will see a majority of the snow before sunrise on Tuesday with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation in the city and Front Range. The mountains will see 5 to 14 inches of total accumulation. The northeastern plains could see 4 to 12 inches of snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall forecast for Dec. 13.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.