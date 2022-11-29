DENVER (KDVR) — Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
Preliminary snow totals
Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m. Tuesday:
- Arvada: 3.1 inches
- Aurora: 3.2 inches
- Berthoud: 4 inches
- Black Forest: 1 inch
- Boulder: 5 inches
- Brush: 1.5 inches
- Crawford: 1.7 inches
- Crested Butte: 9 inches
- Denver International Airport: 1 inch
- Erie: 2.2 inches
- Estes Park: 5.5 inches
- Florissant: 2 inches
- Firestone: 2.5
- Fort Collins: 4 inches
- Genesee: 4.2 inches
- Grant: 4 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 3.3 inches
- Holyoke: 2.2 inches
- Iliff: 4 inches
- Jamestown: 4.5 inches
- Lafayette: 2.8 inches
- Lawson: 2.9 inches
- Littleton: 2.5 inches
- Lone Tree: 2.8 inches
- Longmont: 3.2 inches
- Louisville: 2.7 inches
- Loveland: 4 inches
- Nederland: 2.8 inches
- Niwot: 3.6 inches
- Parachute: 1 inch
- Rollinsville: 3.3 inches
- Sunshine: 4.4 inches
- Windsor: 4.8 inches
- Woodland Park: 3 inches
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.
More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.