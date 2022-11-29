DENVER (KDVR) — Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Preliminary snow totals

Here is a look at the preliminary snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Arvada: 3.1 inches

Aurora: 3.2 inches

Berthoud: 4 inches

Black Forest: 1 inch

Boulder: 5 inches

Brush: 1.5 inches

Crawford: 1.7 inches

Crested Butte: 9 inches

Denver International Airport: 1 inch

Erie: 2.2 inches

Estes Park: 5.5 inches

Florissant: 2 inches

Firestone: 2.5

Fort Collins: 4 inches

Genesee: 4.2 inches

Grant: 4 inches

Highlands Ranch: 3.3 inches

Holyoke: 2.2 inches

Iliff: 4 inches

Jamestown: 4.5 inches

Lafayette: 2.8 inches

Lawson: 2.9 inches

Littleton: 2.5 inches

Lone Tree: 2.8 inches

Longmont: 3.2 inches

Louisville: 2.7 inches

Loveland: 4 inches

Nederland: 2.8 inches

Niwot: 3.6 inches

Parachute: 1 inch

Rollinsville: 3.3 inches

Sunshine: 4.4 inches

Windsor: 4.8 inches

Woodland Park: 3 inches

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency, as of the time listed above.

More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.